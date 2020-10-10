Wildfires in the Middle East

A heatwave in the Middle East has caused major wildfires, so far the fire has led to thousands having to leave their home and has killed two people.

Landmines have been set off due to the fire along the border of Lebanon to Israel. The weather in Middle East at this time is usually cool enough however, this heatwave in Syria, Lebanon, Israel and Palestine has caused extreme circumstances.

The two people killed are in Syria and dozens have breathing problems because of the thick smoke. The wildfires have spread over forests. Much of the population have been trying to diminish the fires using buckets of water to throw over the fire. The fires have now spread to 85 different areas.

