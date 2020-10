ALBIR has three more CCTV cameras and two numberplate readers.

The 360-degree surveillance cameras are now installed at the Calle Sierra Helada, Avenida Olav V de Noruega and Calle Bach intersections.

The €42,163 investment will not stop there, revealed Alfaz’s Public Safety councillor Toni Such.

“We shall install three more cameras and another numberplate reader at the Bulevar de los Musicos crossing, Cami del Barranquet and the entrance to the car park adjoining the football pitch.