The UK Government has announced a new salary support scheme that will see it pay two-thirds of the salaries of workers in environments that are forced to lockdown through imposed lockdowns.

The Treasury will pay two-thirds of the pay packets of locked down workers up to a monthly value of £2,100 in a varied continuation of the furlough scheme that has been helping support businesses and workers throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

Furthermore, the Government will offer aid to businesses in the form of £3,000 grants if they are required to close due to local lockdowns and, furthermore, the businesses will not be required to contribute to the payments.

With a swathe of further restrictions expected to be announced in the coming weeks for varying areas of the UK this news will come as a welcome assistance to many.

The chancellor Rishi Sunak said: “I have always said that we will do whatever is necessary to protect jobs and livelihoods as the situation evolves.

“(This announcement) will provide a safety net for businesses across the UK who are required to temporarily close their doors, giving them the right support at the right time.”

