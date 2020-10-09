Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Programme

THE World Food Programme of the United Nations has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020.
“It is not just providing food, this organisation helps create sustainable communities “, highlighted the jury.
Assisting nearly 87 million people in 83 countries every year, the World Food Programme is the leading humanitarian organisation fighting hunger in the world, providing food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve health and nutrition.
Its efforts are directed at emergency assistance, relief and rehabilitation, development assistance and special operations. Most of the work is carried out in countries affected by war, where people are three times more likely to suffer from malnutrition than those living in countries without conflict.
The Nobel Peace Prize is the fifth in the round of these prestigious awards, after the Nobel Prize for Literature, awarded to the poet Louise Glück; that of Chemistry, awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna for its advances in genome editing; that of Physics, Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez for their research on black holes; and the Nobel Prize in Medicine, awarded to researchers Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton, and Charles M. Rice for the discovery of the hepatitis C virus.
These five awards will be followed by the announcement of the Nobel Prize in Economics next Monday.
All the awards will be given on December 10, the anniversary of the death of the founder, Alfred Nobel, in parallel events in Stockholm, for scientists, literature and economics, while the Peace is held in Oslo.
Both the announcements of the awards and the delivery will be in this edition in a reduced format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
