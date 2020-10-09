Nobel Peace Prize awarded to World Food Programme

THE World Food Programme of the United Nations has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize 2020.

“It is not just providing food, this organisation helps create sustainable communities “, highlighted the jury.

-- Advertisement --



Assisting nearly 87 million people in 83 countries every year, the World Food Programme is the leading humanitarian organisation fighting hunger in the world, providing food assistance in emergencies and working with communities to improve health and nutrition.

Its efforts are directed at emergency assistance, relief and rehabilitation, development assistance and special operations. Most of the work is carried out in countries affected by war, where people are three times more likely to suffer from malnutrition than those living in countries without conflict.