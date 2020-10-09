HELP of Denia and the Marina Alta helps the Franciscan Brothers in Palma de Gandia

HELP of Denia and the Marina Alta recently appealed for assistance in collecting for the Franciscan Brothers in Palma de Gandia (Valencia).

Failing to obtain a response from the public, the organisation spent €300 on supplies for the Brothers and the infirm, elderly and vulnerable men in their care at the San Francisco de Asis centre.

-- Advertisement --



They brought two whole cheeses, two enormous pieces of pork and tuna as well as practical items for personal hygiene and cleaning materials.

The supplies were picked up by Carolyn Lucy Ferenczy from Proteccion Civil who delivered them to the Brothers in Palma.

The centre receives no official help and by the end of the summer they were running low on supplies.

The months of lockdown and continuing restrictions had a huge impact on the centre, resulting in fewer food donations.

“The Brothers are also overwhelmed with work,” said a Francisco de Asis helper who explained that volunteers’ presence had been reduced to comply with anti-Covid health and safety regulations.

The Palma centre opened in 1999 although the Brothers began their work in Beniganim in 1988, combined with visits to hospitals and prisons which they now continue from Palma.