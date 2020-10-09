Flying amazon parcels over A27! An accident has taken place on the dual carriageway in Sussex after a lorry driver crashed into the central reservation.

The lorry was carrying hundreds of amazon parcels, which flew everywhere. The driver over the lorry, 63 has serious injuries however, they are not life-threatening. Along with a 50-year-old that was involved in the crash. The vehicle was lay on its side, spread across both lanes and stopped ongoing traffic for most of the day.

There were five firefighting crews on the scene. Drivers have been warned not drive on the dual carriage way or anywhere surrounding. As some people have been stuck in traffic for more than half a day.

