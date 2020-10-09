CHANGING Rooms is making a comeback with Davina McCall replacing Carol Smillie as host.

Davina will join legendary designer Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, which will air on Channel 4. Changing Rooms was a 90s and early 00s favourite as two competing teams would renovate a room in each other’s houses, with some often mixed and on occasion dreadful results.

Davina is beyond excited, highlighting that with the lockdowns, ‘It’s the perfect time to bring it back. Everyone is going DIY and decor-mad!’.

‘I can’t wait to see all the amazing transformations. I might even get stuck in myself if I’m allowed to be let loose with a paint brush!’

Laurence, who was known for his bold sense of gothic style, has warned he’s about to throw some colour into some homes, and if the past is anything to go by, that colour will be purple, as Changing Rooms makes it’s come back.

‘There’s no room for beige in our homes and, just as it was in the 90s, Changing Rooms is once more the homestyle antidote to Britain’s blues (and greys and taupes, and even Magnolia),’ Laurence said.

‘It’s taken quite a lot of coaxing to get me under the Changing Rooms banner once more, but nothing like as much coaxing as it’s going to take for me to squeeze those leather trousers back on.’ Changing Rooms will be returning for six, one-hour episodes in the new year.