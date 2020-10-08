THE British government said on Monday, October 5, that it launched an investigation into how nearly 16,000 new coronavirus infections went unreported after a technical problem occurred.

The mistake that may have facilitated the spread of an outbreak that critics say could get out of control easily.

-- Advertisement --



Health Secretary Matt Hancock told lawmakers that the problem was related to “automated file transfer.” It is believed that there were file size limitations in the Excel spreadsheets used in the test and trace program.

Apparently, the most recent problem seems to have been caused by an Excel file that was over the edge during an automated process. Although such software is widely used by consumers, experts say it has several limitations for use in much larger projects.

“This is a serious problem that is being investigated thoroughly,” Hancock said. “Now it is crucial that we work together to correct things and make sure it does not happen again.”

Hancock appeared before the House of Commons after it was announced over the weekend that 15,841 COVID-19 cases were not counted between September 25 and October 2. Although those who tested positive were told they were infected, their contacts – potentially 50,000 people – were not traced, a flaw that could have led to further infections.

He noted that 51 per cent of those who tested positive were located again and that their contacts were alerted immediately after that.

Despite the addition of so many new cases, Hancock said the government’s top medical official has “not substantially changed” his view of the pandemic situation in Britain, which like other countries in Europe is facing a second rebound. infections.

However, maybe getting a bit ahead of himself, the Health Secretary has also been quoted as boasting “If it wasn’t for me, there wouldn’t even be 16,000 test results to lose.” This could be seen as an attempt to redeem himself as Hancock is under continuous scrutiny for the way he has handled the pandemic so far.

We hope you enjoyed this article “UK Health Secretary Hancock backs investigation to get to the bottom of unreported infections”.

You may also wish to read “Pope Francis greets his followers in the Vatican without mask a day after it was made mandatory in Italy.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

For more engaging and interesting works from our extensive range of talented columnists please visit the Columnist section of the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!