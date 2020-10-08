Madrid’s restriction measures rejected by Superior Court of Justice

THE Superior Court of Justice of Madrid (TSJM) has rejected the measures that restrict mobility in ten municipalities in the region since Friday, October 2, due to the increase in cases of coronavirus, including the capital, understanding that they affect rights and fundamental freedoms.

The Eighth Section of the Contentious Chamber of the TSJM has denied the measures that provide for coordinated health actions approved in the Interterritorial Health Council and published last Friday by the Ministry of Health.

The news has provoked numerous reactions. Starting with the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa, who has announced that he has requested the meeting, this afternoon, of the Covid-19 group with the Community of Madrid to analyse the opinion.

President of the Popular Party, Pablo Casado, has assured that the decision of the Superior Court of Justice of Madrid to reject the restrictions on mobility in Madrid leaves the Minister of Health, Salvador Illa,” in a practically unsustainable situation” and it has demanded to reform the organic law of Public Health.

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has recommended to the Government of Spain “that it learn from mistakes and, from now on, maintain a fluid, frank dialogue and sincere with the autonomous communities to avoid circumstances ”

From the Consistory, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, has asked citizens to “limit all those trips that are not strictly necessary” despite the text of the TSJM.

In the order the magistrates specify in their resolution that “there is a legal framework that differs substantially from the one that was analysed, coinciding with the ratification of the measures on sanitary areas, of 24 September and October 1.”

Also, “Our constitutional system articulates legal instruments of diverse nature that offer different legal channels to define, modulate, restrict, and even suspend the fundamental rights of people”

