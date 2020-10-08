House & Lifestyle Magazine Motoring-

Lexus ES300h Takumi

It takes a lot of time, money and hard work to build a new brand, and many automotive giants have tried and failed over the years. One manufacturer who succeeded is Toyota, with their luxury brand Lexus. Launched in the UK back in 1990 with the LS400-early second hand models with large mileages still fetch surprisingly good money-it was a car that was never going to set your driving senses alight but used the best quality materials and engineering and was supremely refined.

Although style is very subjective Lexus models have become less conventional in their looks but continue to major on quality and reliability. One the newest Lexus to the UK is the ES300 and it continues that theme with a drive train that’s smooth, refined and economical, but not one to thrash across a twisting cross country road.

Priced from€38,650 (£35,200) the ES sits just below the largest Lexus offering, the LS, and has just one engine option of a 2.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol/ electric hybrid ,mated to a CVT automatic gear box. It’s a happier engineering union than a lot of CVT and double clutch transmissions. Changes are smooth and can be encouraged via flappy paddles. There’s a more noticeable rise in engine revs than in a conventional automatic and under hard acceleration they remain high until the speed catches up. However, being a Lexus, everything remains pretty refined and quiet.

The ES is at its best as a comfortable cruiser and definitely for drivers who value quality and comfort above a sporting drive. It’s a car that doesn’t particularly entertain, but isn’t designed to in fairness. The comfort levels are superb and the interior has a feeling of quality wherever you look. The front seats have heating and cooling along with a substantial array of individual controls even in the rear where the seats are heated and recline. Other standard fare in the Takumi model includes a fantastic 17-speaker audio system, an electric rear sunblind, 12.3inch multi-media screen and a veritable plethora of other comfort, convenience and safety features. The interior as a whole is a very nice and impressive place.

At €50,157 (£45,680) the ES isn’t cheap but it offers a size and level of equipment that puts others to shame. If you like your automotive luxury, and want to be wafted along, then the ES should be on your shopping list.

Facts at a Glance

Model:Lexus ES 300h Takumi

Engine: 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder,

Gasoline/Petrol-electrichybrid

Gears: Electric CVT automatic

Performance:0-100kmh (62mph) 8.9seconds/

Maximum Speed 180kmh (112mph)

Economy:5.6l/100km(50.4mpg) combined driving-WLTP

Emissions:119g/km-WLTP

Model tested was UK-specification and equipment levels and prices may vary in other markets.

