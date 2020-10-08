Cocentaina mayor’s flexible approach allows pubs to reopen

MIREIA ESTEPA, mayor of inland Cocentaina, will take responsibility for allowing three local pubs to reopen.

She made the decision after she and the regional government failed to agree over allowing the pubs to operate as cafeterias, Estepa said.

The mayor revealed that the pubs would sign a Declaration of Responsibility and their licences could be temporarily interpreted as corresponding to cafes.

Estepa nevertheless warned that if Cocentain’s Policia Local saw “one single infringement” the pub in question would immediately be shut down.