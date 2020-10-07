UPDATE: Brit Trio on Teeth Whitening Trip to Turkey Warned NOT to Drink after Taking Premeds

A British man who died during a teeth-whitening trip to Turkey ‘had been given premeds along with friends for the treatment and told NOT to drink alcohol’.

As reported by the EWN on Saturday last week, a British DJ died in his apartment he had rented for his teeth whitening trip to Turkey. It has now been revealed that he had taken dental medication before going to a boozy party, even though the trio had been warned NOT to drink. His two friends were taken to hospital in a critical condition but are said to be recovering from the shocking ordeal.

The man that died, Richard Molloy, from Belfast, was taken ill along with his two pals Declan Carson and Aaron Callaghan after they are suspected to have taken a medical drug before the dental work.

The police were yesterday reported to have been trying to track down the dentist who treated the ‘three fit and healthy young lads.’ Anaesthesia is not required for a teeth whitening procedure, which is carried out by applying chemicals, such as hydrogen peroxide, to the teeth.

Some of these chemicals could potentially be toxic if a lot of them were swallowed, nonetheless, a fatality from a teeth whitening procedure is very rare and virtually unheard of. Family members arrived at Milas Bodrum Airport over the weekend including Mr Molloy’s sister Lydia and Mr Callaghan’s parents, Mark and Karen.

Mr Carson, a father-of-two, and Mr Callaghan were believed to have been put into induced comas but have now been taken off life-support machines. a full police investigation is currently underway.

