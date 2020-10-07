Thousands of fake masks have been seized in Chinese stores in Malaga in an effort to protect public health and avoid unsuitable products entering the open market at this time.

During an inspection of a storage space in Guadalhorce industrial estate , in Malaga, the National Spanish Police have confiscated 11,261 masks that were ready to be distributed for sale.

-- Advertisement --



Three women and one man, all of Chinese nationality, have been arrested in connection with the fake merchandise for the crime.

The masks were ready for wholesale distribution across Spain and had a number of modifications made that would see then unable to meet the required standards.

Through a public statement, the police confirmed that the masks did not meet the design or specifications that were registered.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Over 11,000 FAKE masks have been seized in Chinese stores in Malaga”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!