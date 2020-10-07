The Claddagh Irish Bar, next to the Skol apartments in Marbella, is used to creating magical music nights but this time they have surpassed themselves by producing The Euroweekly in a Glass!

That’s right, The People’s paper, The Euro Weekly News, can now be found on your favourite glass of the black stuff at the Claddagh! Gerry, the manager, or any of the staff, would be only too pleased to repeat the magical process for you should you pop in to see them.

What a combination! sit back, relax and sip a nice cold Guinness full of Irish goodness while reading your favourite FREE local newspaper- now that’s something worth waiting for- Sláinte – Cheers!

There was a time when being able to print using toner or ink on paper seemed like we were living in the future. Nowadays, we’re a lot more jaded. In an age in which it’s even possible to print using living cells, it takes a lot more to impress us. Fortunately, the makers of a new printer have won us over with their latest innovation: The ability to print edible ink directly onto the foam on a frosty glass of beer. Suddenly a pint of Guinness with a simply rendered clover on top just doesn’t cut it!

“Beer Ripples is a revolutionary device that prints beautiful, high-resolution images and messages at the touch of a button, using Ripples’ malt-based ink,” Ripples CEO Yossi Meshulam said. “No special training is needed to operate the device. The Wi-Fi-connected, counter-top sized device features a highly intuitive touchscreen system, making Ripples a highly convenient and versatile way to transform a simple drink into a one-of-a-kind experience that keeps customers coming back for more.”