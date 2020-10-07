Pablo Iglesias under investigation for simulating a crime to gain electoral advantage in Spain

THE judge in the ‘Dina Case’, Manuel García Castellón, has asked the Supreme Court to investigate the second vice president of the Government, Pablo Iglesias, for crimes of disclosure of secrets, computer damage and accusation and false statements in relation to the theft of the mobile of his former adviser Dina Bouselham.

The magistrate has issued a statement of reasons in which he has also asked to investigate the current third vice president of the Congress of Deputies, Gloria Elizo and the lawyers of this formation Marta Flor Nuñez and Rául Carballedo, as well as Bousselham and her husband.

-- Advertisement --



Sources from Podemos indicate that a few days ago the National Court demanded that García Castellón investigate Pablo Iglesias and the judge responds by asking the Supreme Court to go ahead.

In another order, the judge agrees to continue the procedure for these events against the former commissioner Jose Manuel Villarejo, the former director of Interviu magazine, Alberto Pozas and the journalist Luis Rendueles for the crime of discovery and disclosure of secrets.

The prosecutor and the accused have 10 days to request the opening of an oral trial or the dismissal of the case.

The origin of this procedure, explains the magistrate, is the theft of Bouselhan’s mobile phone on November 1, 2015, which contained a mini SD memory card.

According to the order, two years later, on November 3, 2017, a search was carried out in the Villarejo house in which a hard disk with two folders DINA 2 and DINA 3 and another pen drive with the DINA 2 and DINA 3 folders were found.

According to the investigation, the content of the card reached Villarejo through the director of the Interviú Magazine, Luis Alberto Pozas, and the deputy director, Luis Rendueles, who in turn delivered a copy to the director of Grupo Planeta Antonio Asensio.

According to the head of the Central Court of Instruction 6, Pablo Iglesias received from Antonio Asensio, on January 20, 2016, the original mini SD memory card from Dina Bouselham’s phone, in which he verified there were stored personal and intimate files.

The magistrate points out as another outstanding fact that on the 21st and following days of the month of July 2016 several news items are published in Ok Diario, which are accompanied by images from Dina’s device and that Pablo Iglesias had seen on the memory card.

Finally, the judge describes the action as a “conscious and planned false action deployed by Mr. Iglesias pretending to have been the victim of a fact that he knew did not exist, a few weeks before a general election.”

He believes that Iglesias fraudulently used this staged crime to try to achieve some type of electoral advantage.

We hope you enjoyed this article “Pablo Iglesias under investigation for simulating a crime to gain electoral advantage in Spain”.

You may also wish to read “Spain’s Prime Minister Sánchez announces the Recovery Plan that will create 800,000 jobs.”

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

For more Political News from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News website.

For more engaging and interesting works from our extensive range of talented columnists please visit the Columnist section of the Euro Weekly News website.

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!