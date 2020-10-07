British Ex-Pats on Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca were left frustrated and angry this morning when UK Network operator ‘3’ went off-line.

-- Advertisement --



Thousands of British Ex-Pats from Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca use the UK Three’s network to make calls to family and friends. “The pandemic makes it all too necessary these days to keep in touch,” said Kim Evans a local British ex-pat from Fuengirola Malaga.

Many Ex-Pats use a ‘3’ chip that they purchase when back in the UK and use it’s data roaming plan when they arrive back in the UK, some have dual-sim mobiles so just switch to the ‘3’ chip when calling their pals etc. “It just makes things easier,” Kim said, “When I go back to the UK I switch to the other sim, then when back in Spain I switch back to my regular supplier. The problem is that with 3 down, I haven’t got the right call plan in Spain- so ill incur charges.2

Phone network ‘3’ appears to have stopped working, with a rush of users complaining they are unable to get online. Users right across the UK and Spain complained of problems with the network, according to tracking website Down Detector, which saw a surge of problems just after 9 am local time.



The network said that it was aware of the problem and that it was working to fix it, noting that the issue had come at a particularly difficult time. “We are aware of an issue with the network and are working hard to fix it,” a Three UK spokesperson said. “We know how vital communications are at the moment and are sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

For more up-to-the-minute National & International News, visit the Euro Weekly News website at https://www.euroweeklynews.com/