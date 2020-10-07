BRITAIN has recorded 59 more COVID-19 deaths in an early count today, October 7, as the number of fatalities from the virus continues to skyrocket and around two-thirds of casualties are from the North West, North East, and Yorkshire.

A shocking 54 deaths were recorded in England, with the North West having the highest death toll at a tragic 22.

Wales reported a death toll of three, whilst Scotland and Northern Ireland both announced just one death.

The official count, along with the number of new COVID-19 cases identified in the last 24 hours, will be released later this afternoon.

Yesterday, Tuesday, October 6, the UK sadly announced 76 deaths, a seven per cent increase on last week’s 71 fatalities and more than double the number of victims posted last Tuesday, September 29, when there were 35.

We will keep you updated as the figures are made available to us.

