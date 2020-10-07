Alcohol to be banned in pubs and bars for 16 days in Scotland

SCOTTISH pubs, bars, and restaurants could be forced to close between the hours of 6pm and 6am as part of emergency COVID-19 restrictions, as reported in UK national press.

Alcohol will also be ‘effectively banned’ in the country, a leaked document, shared by news website Guido Fawkes has claimed.

It indicates that hospitality venues will only be able to open between 6am and 6pm if alcohol is not on sale, while only hotels can serve meals after the curfew hours. Exemptions to the rules include ‘significant life events’ such as wedding receptions and funeral wakes.

Many urban country pubs are expected to close as a result of the restrictions, but the document says those in remote and rural areas ‘may choose to continue to provide a service to local communities’.

The restrictions are expected to be in place for a total of 16 days, to act as a ‘circuit breaker’ against the virus.

The Scottish Government will make an announcement later today.

No accommodation will close during the period, but the restrictions will also ban group classes in gyms, contact sports (not including those at a professional level), and outdoor live events.

Indoor bowling venues, casinos, bingo halls, and snooker halls will also be forced to close, and there will be a ban on serving alcohol outdoors. However, indoor visitor attractions will remain open, so long as they operate with COVID-19 safety procedures, such as ticketing.

This has been done in the recognition that many families will have made bookings for the holiday period. Anyone who can work from home will be expected to do so, the document states. However, people can still meet others from outside their household in a cafe or ‘similar venue’.

Scotland’s ‘six from two’ rule, which allows a maximum of six people from two different households to gather together, will continue.

