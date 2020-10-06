UK’s first COVID safe group wedding has taken place in Essex.

A wedding has taken place in Essex which saw 250 guests legally attend. How did they do it? Drive-In Wedding.

-- Advertisement --



Guests attended the wedding at the 500-acre-estate in Essex in a range of vehicles from Audi’s to Lamborghini’s. The inventive and innovative measure saw the wedding maintain social distancing and enable more than the required 15-person attendance limit.

The sees the event as the UK’s first ever COVID-19 compliant large-scale wedding. Not only did all the guests attend with household family members in individual cars but it also saw the Bride, Roma Popat, and the Groom, Vinal Patel,, do a celebratory run around the grounds in a golf buggy.

The Hindu ceremony, which lasted four hours saw the guest order food via their mobile devices on a website which was then safely delivered by waiting staff and guest were only permitted to leave the safety of their vehicles to use the bathroom facilities.

Roma said: ‘Both of us had the most amazing day and we have since had so many calls and messages from guests saying how much they enjoyed the experience and felt part of it.

‘It literally meant everything to us to have everyone there, albeit in a slightly different way to the one we envisaged. It’s a day we’ll never forget.’

In addition, the couple live-streamed the event to a further 300 guests.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “name of article”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!