Top LawTech Startups in Europe

The confluence of the legal system and technology has provided a vast number of opportunities to improve how law and order are carried out.

Through the development of innovative solutions and clever ideas, the world’s top LawTech startups are radically changing the legal landscape for the better. As they continue to play an increasingly important role in society, let’s take a look at some of the most inventive LawTech startups across the European continent.

Advokatguiden

The Norwegian company, Advokatguiden.no, is dedicated to helping their clients find the very best lawyer for the job, regardless of the circumstances. They’ve developed a system that sorts through thousands of legal profiles to match clients with the perfect person to oversee their case. Of course, lawyers are also able to register on the website, so it saves both sides of the trouble of trying to find one another.

Visual Contracts

With the stated mission of “closing the legal knowledge gap,” Visual Contracts wants to make the legal world (and the world in general) more just and equal by providing easy-to-understand material about all facets of the legal system.

They focus on breaking things down into terms that people from any background or level of education can understand and identify with. No doubt, this emphasis on accessibility is a breath of fresh air in a complex web of organizations and institutions that can often be tricky to navigate.

TiqTime

It seems like every industry needs its own time tracking framework these days, and TiqTime has presented itself as the solution for the legal world. Providing a fully automated time tracking system for law firms of all shapes and sizes, they’ve developed a product that is designed to be compatible with existing practice management systems.

Helping to eliminates leakages, boost insights, and ultimately improve the bottom line while providing a more transparent service, TiqTime seems to be informed by a commitment to both lawyer and client.

Clocktimizer

Another tracking system of sorts, Clocktimizer also incorporates data-driven matter management functions, budgeting, and pricing into their service package. Their product essentially works by breaking down and cataloging law firm narratives into various activities and task codes.

By sorting everything into appropriate categories, this sort of consolidated information can then be analyzed to allow law firms to understand who does what, when, where, and at what cost.

Lex

A search engine designed to usher the legal system into the next phase of the digital age, Lex is all about empowering people through access to information. Dedicated to making transparency a bigger component of how justice is enacted in our society, and just generally giving people the power to pull back the curtains on various governing structures and institutions, they provide an array of well-developed tools.

These tools are designed to make the legal profession more accessible for those who engage with it and those who simply want to understand it. They currently offer a searchable database of over 2.9 million legally sourced documents.