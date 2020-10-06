THE La Cala de Mijas Lions met Jose Safont Ruiz recently to admire the van they helped to fund for Last Chance Animal Rescue.

Jose, who is the spokesperson and fund raiser for the charity showed the Lions their logo which has been added to other benefactors on the van itself and explained that as well as the charity shop in Alhaurin el Grande, they have now taken on another one in Coin next to the Olive Tree, to help more of the desperate cases they find.

They have a shelter in Pizarra mainly for adult dogs and another in Mijas where they care for puppies and organise foster homes.

Established to rescue, rehabilitate and re-home abandoned and abused Spanish animals in distress, they receive no government funding and rely entirely on public charitable donations.

Don’t forget to visit the Lions Charity Shops in Calle Torremolinos, La Cala de Mijas for the best of ladies’ and men’s nearly new fashions, bric a brac, books and golf clubs as it is now having a gigantic sale so pop in Monday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and be assured that every item has been treated for hygiene before going on sale.