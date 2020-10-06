MARY Berry is set to be made a dame in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list, according to reports. The 85-year-old has reportedly been selected for the prestigious honour in recognition of her cookery broadcasting and writing, spanning six decades.

Mary had previously been awarded a CBE in 2012 for her services to the culinary arts, which included writing more than 70 cookbooks and her role as a judge on The Great British Bake Off between 2010 and 2016.

Another potential recipient who could be included in the upcoming honours list is Joe Wicks, who was reportedly nominated for an OBE due to his successful daily YouTube workouts during the lockdown. As well as keeping everyone at home fit and active, The Body Coach star also helped to raise a whopping £350,000 for the NHS, occasionally with some help from his wife Rosie, and their kids Indie and Marley.

A source previously told UK press ‘Hundreds of requests putting his name forward for an OBE have been handed to the Honours Committee. ‘Many have been written by children who think Joe is fantastic. Getting an honour from the Queen would be the icing on the cake for Joe.’

Captain Tom Moore also became Captain Sir Tom Moore after receiving a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth in July – her first official engagement since the lockdown began. The 100-year-old war veteran became a household name after he raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking laps around his garden.

He travelled to Windsor Castle with his family for the ‘unique’ ceremony, with the Queen using the sword that had belonged to her father, George VI.