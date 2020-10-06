Making a splash in new Copenhagen Harbour dipping zone

A MOBILE dipping zone is now in the water at Denmark‘s Kalvebod Bølge and can be used all year round and moved as needed. This is the first of two specially designed dipping zones which will allow quick dips in the now clean harbour water.

Bathing in the Port of Copenhagen has become very popular with hardy Danes and there are a number of harbour baths and bathing zones which receive many visitors but these new portable constructions are expected to be heavily used.

“Bathing in the harbour is and will continue to be something very special about Copenhagen. But it is crucial that Copenhageners have safe places to bathe.

“The mobile dipping zone offers flexibility in the location, just as it can be used all year round for the extra fresh feeling,” said Councillor for Culture and Leisure Franciska Rosenkilde.

Funds for the dipping zones were allocated from 2019 surplus funds by the Copenhagen City Council which allowed for the design and construction of these new wooden bathing areas which can be used all year round.

This first dipping zone is an octagonal design measuring 6 by 6 metres with the pool opening in the middle and a gangway on one of the sides. There is a bottom in the pool opening with an adjustable depth of 60-140 cm.

The next dipping zone will be a square construction of 8 x 10 metres with a basin of 6 x 4 metres and an adjustable depth of 60-120 cm.

They were built on the assumption that they could be easily moved to be used in special events and celebrations but this was prior to the outbreak of the pandemic and although now open, the first dipping zone will be controlled for social distancing purposes.

