English football welcomes new collection of shining stars

ENGLISH football is experiencing one of the best moments in its recent history, giving way to several young and talented players who are starting to shine in the Premier League.

Such is the case of British right-back Tariq Lamptey, who defending the colours of Brighton, is beginning to attract the attention of many great Europeans teams, including the most powerful in English football such as Manchester City or Arsenal.

The 20-year-old footballer has become, in just a few games, one of the great sensations of the season in European football, showing a quality on the right side that could lead him to take a leap in his sports career.

Such is the impact of Lamptey in the start of the season, that Bayern Munich is willing to put almost 20 million euros on the table for a footballer who after training in the lower categories of Chelsea decided to go to a lower level team like Brighton, where he is shining with its own light.

