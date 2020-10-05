Zero Waste contest award won by Nerja students

THE Councillor for Education and Culture, Gema Laguna, and the Councillor for Youth, Daniel Rivas, attended the IES El Chaparil de Nerja on Monday, October 5, for the delivery of the Zero Waste contest award.

The award was won by two students from the centre, Elena Alba Urdiales and Paula Platero Fernández.

The contest was launched by the Food Bank of the Costa del Sol, Bancosol, among more than twenty educational centres in the province, to raise public awareness about food waste.

Bancosol pointed out that more than 50,000 people in Malaga province do not have the basic need to eat daily.

The food bank has been running a campaign for twelve years, with talks to avoid waste, in more than fifteen schools throughout the province.

