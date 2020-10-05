Valencia university suspends classes due to Covid-19 outbreak after party on campus

Valencia university suspends classes due to Covid-19 outbreak after party on campus
OUTBREAK: More than 700 students were trested on Friday. CREDIT: @UPV Twitter

Valencia university suspends classes due to Covid-19 outbreak after a party on campus.

A ‘high level’ of students tested positive for the virus in a mass testing exercise carried out at the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV) campus after a party at students’ residence.

Teaching of all undergraduate, master’s and doctorate degrees on the Vera campus will now be carried out online, “given that students at the Galileo Galilei residence hall show a high level of positives“.

On Friday, October 2, the UPV carried out PCR tests on 700 students, after more than 20 positive case were confirmed among those studying at Galileo Galilei – a privately run college located on the Vera campus.

The outbreak is being attributed to an ‘unathorised party’ at the hall just over a week ago.


The UPV said in a statement that “in agreement with the health authorities with whom the UPV is in continuous communication and with the aim of preventing the spread of infection, it has been decided that, as of today (Monday, October 5), the teaching of all degree, university master’s and doctoral degrees on the Vera campus will go online”.

“This mode of distance learning will be maintained while tracking in carried out, determining the extent of infection, and the health authorities indicate differently.


“The rest of the campus activities are maintained as normal.”

Daily updates will be given internally, and all students are being urged to pay attention to any UPV communications and, “above all, to maintain all possible precautions – social distancing, mask wearing and hand hygiene – to avoid further contagion”.

Director of the centre, Vicente Picasarri, said he “regretted that this type of action is also taking place on other university campuses”.

