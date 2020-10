ENTRANCE gates have been modified following a survey at four Benidorm schools to ensure that social distancing can be maintained.

Existing gates have been widened and, in the case of the Puig Campana primary school, their original 80 centimetres have been doubled to 1.60 metres.

The Gabriel Miro and Ausias March schools each have new gates for their infants’ sections, which give directly onto the areas where the youngest pupils’ classrooms and playgrounds are located