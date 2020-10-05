Riding out the storm

LAST week, as reported in the Euro Weekly News, representatives from the crisis-hit hospitality trade demonstrated in Benidorm’s streets.

ABRECA and COBRECA, which both represent Benidorm’s bars and restaurants, have devised a formula that they hope will shore up the faltering sector during the winter months.

Together with two holiday letting firms, they will, from October 14 onwards be participating in an accommodation-plus-meals deal that ABRECA’s Alex Fratini described as a first for Europe.

The overall charge includes breakfast and either lunch or dinner in any bar, restaurant or cafeteria that belongs to ABRECA or COBRECA.

Furthermore, as they have pointed out, users will soon be able to take advantage of the Valencian Community’s discount scheme that commences on October 20.

The Bono Viatge Comunitat Valenciana has been introduced to serve the double purpose of providing thousands of Valencian Community residents with discounts on accommodation throughout the region, while helping the tourist industry to survive the economic crisis created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme, available to all Valencian Community residents registered on a municipal Padron in one of its three provinces, provides a 70 per cent discount of the cost of holidaying in the region, up to a maximum of €600.