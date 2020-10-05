QR code innovation is coming to all El Ejido municipal sports facilities, the local council has revealed.

The IMD Municipal Sports Institute is in the process of introducing a QR code system involving a smartphone-readable barcode label containing information at the entrances to the facilities.

The codes include extensive and detailed action protocols for training and organising activities under the current Covid-19 circumstances.

“The IMD’s aim is to ensure the well-being, training, health and safety of everyone using these spaces. Hence we have put this useful tool in place, which is in line with the health measures established in the fight against the pandemic”, said El Ejido Sports councillor Maria Jose Martin.

“By simply scanning the code, avoiding physical contact, the user can download onto their mobile phone a protocol for functioning and organisation which they will have to scrupulously comply with when entering the facilities, communal areas, main ground, tennis and paddle tennis courts, or in regard to the way to act in the case of a person with symptoms”, the councillor explained.

The QR codes are already in place in the sports pavillions in El Ejido and Santa Maria del Aguila,and at the municipal stadium, and are being introduced at other facilities as and when they reopen their doors and resume their activities.

In addition, the IMD has urged all the clubs which use these facilities to sign a declaration of responsibility on Covid.

In fact as it stands, due to the health crisis the local authority is only allowing certain federated teams to train, either because their competitions have already started or because they are about to get underway.

The QR code is also aimed at users of the tennis and paddle tennis courts, which at the moment have be booked in advance and which function under strict cleaning and hygiene measures.

Each person has to bring their own sports materials and follow the instructions for entering and leaving the courts and the facilities. Companions are not allowed into the facilities.

Users are asked to avoid communal areas and must socially distance.

Maria Jose Martin made it clear that while sports activities should continue, it must be “guaranteeing compliance with the maximum standards of health, safety and hygiene.”

