Next Thursday is World Dyslexia Day and Gibraltar takes it seriously

THE Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group has launched “Dyslexia Creates” as the theme for Dyslexia Awareness Week 2020 which runs from today (October 5) until October 11 with World Dyslexia Day taking place on October 8.

It has long been known that dyslexia can actually create many potential strengths and positive tendencies from actors through to designers and inventors as dyslexia and creativity go hand in hand. With an estimated 30 per cent plus of entrepreneurs being dyslexic these strengths are more important than ever in the current global climate.

However, dyslexia also creates challenges for many. With around a million young people in education who are dyslexic and at least 80 per cent of those undiagnosed in the UK, Dyslexia Awareness Week highlights both the talents of dyslexic individuals and the potential tragic loss of potential when dyslexia is not properly identified and addressed in education.

Helen Boden, Director of Dyslexia & Neurodiversity In-Sight and ex-CEO of the British Dyslexia Association, said: “This week it is important to both celebrate the abilities and talents of dyslexic people everywhere but also to highlight that without adequate identification and support there is a huge loss of human potential to society. Now more than ever we need to harness this potential to find solutions to the global challenges that we are all facing”.

“If identified and the correct support and teaching methods implemented children with dyslexia can go on to achieve amazing things and go into careers that with their talents and gifts can help the business of tomorrow and the world” commented Stuart Byrne, Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group Chairperson.

Gibraltar Chief Minister Fabian Picardo signed a special Made by Dyslexia Pledge and has confirmed that all staff who work for the Government of Gibraltar will undertake dyslexia training as soon as possible.

Another supporter is new Gibraltar Governor Vice Admiral Sir David Steel.

For further details contact the Gibraltar Dyslexia Support Group by email info@dyslexia.gi, call +350 5400 7924 or visit www.dyslexia.gi.