The new Lotus Lambda SUV could arrive before the end of the year, after being in the works for five years.

-- Advertisement --



AFTER recently celebrating the 25-year anniversary of the brands world-renowned, Elise, Lotus will be hoping to experience as much success with this new launch as they did with that.

Lotus have been busy this year with the Evija project catching the eye of many supercar enthusiasts with the 2,000 horsepower beast also set to launch later this year.

For those that are not interesting in supercars, or simply cannot afford them, then the release of Lotus’ SUV may spark some interest, although it is still likely to come with a hefty price tag.

The Lambda has been in the works for five years and is finally set to be with us before the end of 2020, with manufacturing scheduled for China and using Volvo parts.

The car looks set to be use the blueprint of the Volvo XC40, featuring a coupe-style rear-end, which suggests it may be a competitor to the BMW X4, Mercedes-Benz GLC, Range Rover Evoque and Porsche Cayenne Coupe.

The new car from the legendary British brand is set to share the same SPA platform used in Volvo cars giving Lotus a wide range of four-cylinder and plug-in hybrid powertrain options to choose from, with an EV version already in the works.