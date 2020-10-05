A HOSPITAL parking solar energy project gets the green light in the Balearic Islands.

On Monday the regional government approved financing a €2.6 million renewable energy initiative for installing photovoltaic panels on the archipelago’s public hospital car parks.

The administration said the main aim is to ease the social and economic effects of the Covid-19 health crisis.

The cash will come from funds diverted from other projects for installing solar panels at industrial estates and on large roof terraces and on the creation of renewable energies in tourist zones, which the regional Cabinet has agreed to cancel.

A statement said the government team had reached the decision “after evaluating the priority of the project based on the important saving in energy costs it means to install photovoltaic panels at public hospitals car parks as major energy consumers.

“This will be another help in being able to meet the cost created by the increase in activity at hospital centres during the health crisis”, the administration maintains.

The Balearic government also pointed to important environmental benefits, like a reduction in greenhouse gases and contamination, making the most of a developed area for introducing renewable energy and “promoting a new field of qualified, sustainable, quality work, which develops the diversification of the Balearic Island productive model.”

At the same time the administration made it clear that it has not “given up” on the two now cancelled projects, which it continues to consider as “strategic for the autonomous community for arriving at a fair energy transition.”

