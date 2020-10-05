Students getting more financial support to continue their degree to be able to graduate.

Student will be receiving an extension on their bursary to continue their degree in the United Kingdom. The students of in the Department of Health and Social Care have felt very uneasy lately. All due to coronavirus affecting their school work and their grants.

The students have not been able to finish their courses because of the virus. The horrific virus has had a major domino effect, taking down everything in its path. The government has allowed the students to get an extension on their grants.

As the government has already given out so much funding to many other causes and not educational sources this caused more worry to the students. However, the students getting bursary will have theirs extended.

The government do not have exact numbers of how many students have been directly affected and how many need financial help. This year has been extremely difficult for everyone, especially the children that were supposed to sit their A-levels and also the university students who were either supposed to be starting or graduating.

Thank you for reading this article, "Bursaries being extended for students". What do you think the government should be doing to help out the students apart from helping them financially?