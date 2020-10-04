Two sports clubs have signed deals with Pilar de la Horadada City Council

Two sports clubs have signed collaboration deals with Pilar de la Horadada City Council. Do you think this will be a good move for the two teams?

PILAR de la Horadada have made collaboration agreements with Thiar Handball Club and Horadada Basketball Club with the aim of contributing to the promotion of both sports.

The agreements were signed by José María Pérez Sánchez, Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada and José Antonio Martínez Delgado, Councillor for Associations along with the presidents of the two sports clubs, which will be for the 2020 financial year.

