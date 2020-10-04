Dodgy motorcyclist under arrest after a high-speed chase through Almeria city centre

Cathy Elelman
CREDIT: Ayuntamiento de Almeria

A MOTORCYCLIST without a licence is under arrest after a high-speed chase through Almeria city centre at midday on Friday, during which he ran into a police officer.

Local Police caught up with 25-year old D.M.M. from Vicar in Calle Cuco in the Pescaderia neighbourbood after pursuing him through the streets for some three kilometres.

The drama began in Calle Maestro Padilla just after 12 midday when officers out on patrol noticed a motorcycle rider did a sharp turnaround when he spotted police and shot off the wrong way down Avenida de la Estacion.

The police set off after him with the patrol car siren blaring and the lights flashing, indicating for the motorcyclist to pull over, but the motorcyclist ignored them.

Police reported that the 25-year old was going far too fast and ignoring traffic signs, putting the lives of pedestrians at risk.


More patrol vehicles joined the chase, one of which was positioned on Avenida Reina Regente. When the young man saw it he rode onto the cycle track in the Nicolas Salmeron park.

It was when he got close to Calle Cuco that an officer walked onto the cycle track to try and get the motorcyclist to stop. But instead the 25-year old accelerated and ran into the officer, causing minor injuries.


Just metres on D.M.M. lost control of the bike and collided with a lamppost.

Officer detained him for riding a motorcycle without any kind of licence, reckless behaviour and for disregard for other people’s lives.

He had to be taken to the Torrecardenas hospital for treatment for injuries to his left arm.

