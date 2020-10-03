UK coronavirus testing company broke health and safety laws as discovered during a regular inspection.

One of the UK’s largest COVID-19 testing companies, The Doctor’s Laboratory, has been discovered to have breach health and safety laws at the hight of the pandemic.

The breach includes the company not adhering to stringent measures including the regular cleaning of coronavirus testing storage environments.

The company has now been ordered to pay a large fine by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) for the breach which was discovered during aa regular inspection.

The company were given a number of weeks to radically change a number of internal processes pertaining to the Health and Safety of the public.

The HSE stated in its report, “It is important that you deal with these matters to protect people’s health and safety.”

