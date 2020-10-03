Two British women from Manchester have been fined £1,000 for their refusal to self-isolate for the required time after returning from a weekend break to Spain.

It has been confirmed by police that one of the women lied to her employer and immediately returned to work after the pairs short jaunt to Spain.

-- Advertisement --



The, as yet, unnamed women have been used to make an example of by local police due to their reckless disregard for self-isolation rules.

Officer PS Jackson of GMP Tameside North and East stated on social media, “Another two £1,000 fines issued for breaching quarantine regulations after returning from Spain.”

“Two females from the Ashton area decided that the rules did not apply to them and after a long weekend away, they refused to quarantine.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article “Two British Women Fined For Refusing To Self-Isolate After Spanish Holiday”. For more news from Home and Abroad, visit the Euro Weekly News homepage.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!