Scientist finds cure for blindness. A Hungarian scientist, Botond Roska, has been awarded with the Körber Prize for European Science. The incredible scientist has created a cure for a specific blindness that affects 1 in 4,000 children.

The Kröber award is given to exceptional researchers working in Europe. Of course, the award comes with a great deal of respect. In addition it also comes with a hefty €1,000,000 worth of prize money. The money is used to develop and research in life and physical sciences.

The award was given to the scientist for his creation and intriguing work on the retina. Roska is the group leader of Cental Visual Circuits and Human Retinal Circuit Groups. He has worked with many leading researchers of the eye to classify over one hundred varied cells in the retina and what they do and how they work.

For instance, he has potentially found a cure to fix the cell that allows the functioning human eye to see and differentiate light. This has been an enlightening discovery. The scientist, Botond Roska works in the University of Basel, in Switzerland.

The scientist has been noticed countless times for his discoveries, and will continue to show dedication to his degree and helping people.

