New Andalucia proposals could see tourism return to the region with new travel corridors after the implementation of a new airport testing system.

The Junta de Andalucia is preparing to provide rapid COVID-19 tests at Malaga airport to enable the reopening of tourism across the region.

Andalucia regional president, Juanma Moreno, has been considering the plan and has stated that he will propose a range of new safe travel corridors with contries such as the UK once the testing of incoming and outgoing travellers is confirmed.

The International Tourist figures for the summer have seen the area suffer economically from the coronavirus pandemic and it is clear that Governments, both local and national, must do more to enable the reopening of the economy.

“The Junta de Andalucía is prepared to take on the technicalities of all the tests that need to be done on arrival or departure from the Costa del Sol at Malaga Airport, even though it’s not our responsibility; and in addition we’re prepared to provide all the health professionals necessary to guarantee exhaustive controls,” said Moreno

