Chadwick Boseman: last act of kindness. The tragic news of the African-American actor took the world by storm, as his death was not something anyone expected.

The selfless actor made sure his co-star Sienna Miller got some of his salary from their movie, 21 Bridges. The movie was released last year and is a thriller, the two actors were praised majorly for the roles that they played. Chad Boseman, who shockingly died of bowel cancer at the beginning of the year was seen as a respectable and successful family man.

He did not believe his co-star Sienna Miller got paid accordingly, Boseman was a massive fan of the actress’ work. He was the one who contacted Miller as he thought she would be a perfect fit for the character.

This act of kindness was rare, especially in these times. He knew she deserved more, as she is such an incredible actress. He still made sure that along with her own salary she got part of hers, as he knew she had a family to provide for.

The actor is best known for his role in the famous marvel movies, as Black Panther. The movie won some major awards and continues to be favoured by many marvel fans. Sienna Miller has sent her deepest condolences to his family and friends.

She explained how much of a humble, nice and honourable man he was. She told this story so others could see how much he did for her. It showed what kind of a man he was. May he rest in peace, as the hero for so many people.

