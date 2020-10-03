5,000 computers for ‘vulnerable’ students across 160 districts

DIGITAL GAP: The initiative aims to ensure 'nobody is left behind'. CREDIT: Wikimedia Commons

SPANISH utility company, Endesa, has begun delivering 5,000 computers and internet connection cards to ‘vulnerable’ students across 160 towns and districts.

THE initiative aims to ‘protect against the digital divide caused by the covid pandemic.

In addition, both students and teachers will receive training in digital skills.

The distribution of computers and internet connections will begin in Ceuta and extend to Melilla, Andalucia, the Canary Islands, the Balearic Islands, Catalonia, Castilla y Leon, Aragon, Galicia and Extremadura in the coming weeks.


In total, 5,000 students from around 500 public schools will benefit, while approximately 800 teachers will receive training.

As a result of the training, Endesa and education departmens predict up to 64,000 students in total will benefit from the €2 million project.


The company’s General Director of Sustainability, María Malaxechevarría, said “this purpose of the project, through (the firm’s) Public Responsibility Plan is to help where we are most needed and how we are most needed”.

“After the purchase of sanitary material and basic necessities, the socio-economic reactivation of the entire country is now required and ensuring, as we have always said, that no one is left behind in this transition we are experiencing.”

The firm has also launched a series of initiatives to “promote employability in groups” hardest hit by the pandemic, offering support, training and skills development.

And at the same time it is offering advice and financial assistance to SME’s.

This is the second phase of Endesa’s Public Responsibility Plan.

The first phase in March saw the company invest €12 million in medical supplies to support the entities fighting the Covid pandemic at that time.

Specifically, in Ceuta, Endesa donated 20,000 masks for those “in the most vulnerable position”.

