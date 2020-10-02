Boy, 3, spends hours locked in school bus without being missed

A boy, 3, spent hours locked in a school bus without anyone noticing he was missing.

The child reportedly fell asleep and didn’t get off at a bus stop in Oleiros, in A Coruña.

Neither the bus escort or the driver noticed that the young boy was still onboard.

It was only when the schoolbus was parked up at a nearby town hall four hours later that the child was discovered by another driver, who took the boy to Lui Seoane Primary School where he is a pupil.

The Territorial Chief of Education is investigating what happened, while the school claims the child “did not enter school grounds so it was considered that the family did not send him”.

According to Spainsh press reports, residents have expressed their “indignation and disbelief” about the incident, with one quoted as saying “we all have failures, but here there are no excuses, he is a child”.

