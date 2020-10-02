Additional personnel for Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local

SIX new officers were recently sworn in and welcomed to Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local force.

The ceremony, which was more low-key than normal owing to antivirus regulations, was held in the town hall council chamber and presided by Carlos Muria, Teulada-Moraira’s acting police chief, mayor Rosa Vila, Public Safety councillor Maria Jose Vidal, and the town clerk.

“These new officers are important if Teulada-Moraira’s Policia Local is to function correctly, as the workforce has been depleted of late,” Vidal declared.