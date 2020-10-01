Step up the recycling in Calpe for AECC charity

CALPE is taking part in the Recyling Challenge which continues until November 30.

The initiative has been organised by Ecoembres, the non-profitmaking body that coordinates recycling throughout Spain.

“Help us win €4,000 that will go to the Calpe branch of Spain’s national cancer charity AECC,” the town hall said.

The Challenge, currently being held throughout Alicante province, consists of collecting the greatest number of the light containers – tins, tetrapaks and plastic bottles – that habitually go into the yellow recycling bins located throughout Calpe.

The municipality that most increases its recycling figures will scoop the prize, the town hall explained.