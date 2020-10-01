Hunt down Altea’s best tapas

ALTEA’S annual Autumn Tapas Trail (Fruits de Tardor) begins tomorrow, Friday October 1, and continues until October 12.

Fifteen establishments participating in this year’s edition are charging €3 for their tapa, which includes wine or beer.

Members of public can win two €100 vouchers for spending in local shops, packs of craft beer, wine and a meal for two.

The restaurant producing the best Required and Optional tapas will each win €200 as well as free advertising on Radiio Altea and the GastroEvento website.