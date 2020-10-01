Giant statue for healthcare workers! Madrid have displayed a giant figure that was placed in the centre out of respect and to raise money.

The statue is a sign of respect for the healthcare workers that worked through the pandemic. It has also been placed there to raise funds for the healthcare system. The giant figure is a female health worker, covered in protective clothing; mask, gloves, hat and scrubs. As well as raising money for hospitals in Madrid and Barcelona.

There are also mini versions of the statue that are being sold in shops, again to raise money for the hospitals around Spain. Madrid are having some serious issues with their healthcare systems due to the coronavirus hitting the area so horrifically.

The statue has unfortunately raised some controversial views. Healthcare workers have discussed their issue with the statue as Madrid could’ve spent the money in better ways. The money that was spent on making the figure and placing the figure in the centre of Madrid could have been put straight into the healthcare system.

The statue has unfortunately raised some controversial views. Healthcare workers have discussed their issue with the statue as Madrid could've spent the money in better ways. The money that was spent on making the figure and placing the figure in the centre of Madrid could have been put straight into the healthcare system.