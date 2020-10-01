A young boy with physical and learning disabilities has raised over £3000 for a charity who support young people.

Disabled boy raised thousands for charity. The seventeen-year-old boy, Sebbie Hall from Stafforshire has taken the internet by storm. He raised all this money as an act of kindness to buy underprivileged children devices, like ipads, and tablets.

He raised this money by washing cars in his community, helping with garden work and giving people biscuits called ‘Nice’. Sebbie began his journey of kindness after his school shut down due to the coronavirus. He wanted to communicate with one of his friends but couldn’t as his friend didn’t have a tablet. Sebbie connected his friend not having a tablet to him being lonely which is why he decided to raise money.

Sebbie Hall has helped over 300 with the charity he has given to. When he gave out the biscuits, over 200 packets of them called ‘nice’, he wished the strangers a ‘nice’ day. The teenager has a rare chromosome abnormality which affected his muscles and speech. He battles with everyday tasks that may be easy for other people without the abnormality.

He is a boy to be appreciated and cherished. He took something terrible and made it amazing, he helped so many people with his small act of kindness. The money raised was divided between two charities, one that supports young disabled people and the other charity supports those young people with learning needs and disabilities.

Thank you for reading this article, “Disabled boy raised thousands for charity”. For more of these positive, heart warming stories, visit the Euro Weekly News website.