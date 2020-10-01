Transport Secretary Grant Shapps also reveals an increase in penalties for people who refuse to self-isolate.

Turkey, Poland, and Three Caribbean Islands have been added to the UK’s coronavirus quarantine list, meaning travellers from the countries will have to self-isolate for two weeks. The Caribbean islands added are Bonaire, St Eustatius, and Saba.

People arriving from those destinations after 4 am on Saturday will be required to quarantine, it has been announced. Campaign groups already slating the government for it’s ‘last-minute.com’ announcements which causes a ‘mad panic’ for holidaymakers to get back to the UK as quick as possible. as seen before, prices sky-rocket- services collapse under the strain and further damage is done to the travel and tourism industry.

No response has yet come from the countries concerned although Turkey was enjoying a short-lived boost in tourism and there will some type of reaction. The UK government said it had removed Turkey over concerns about the way the country reports its data. There will also be tougher fines for those who fail to self-isolate – of up to a maximum of £10,000 in England.

Turkey’s removal is another blow for holidaymakers as it was one of the few popular holiday destinations remaining on a dwindling list of locations from which people can arrive in England without having to quarantine. Spain and France were removed from that list in recent weeks.

One airport group says it is a “further blow” to a “struggling” sector.

