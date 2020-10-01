Balearic hotel extensions allowed under law to boost economic activity

BALEARIC hotel extensions will be allowed under a law to boost economic activity and simplify administrative procedures to help ease the negative effects of the Covid-19 crisis.

A majority of the regional parliament members this week approved the legislation, which among a series of other measures includes permitting hotels to expand by either 10 or 15 per cent.

It will be the island councils in Formentera, Menorca and Ibiza which will decide whether to allow 10 or 15 per cent, while for Mallorca the decision will be down to the Balearic government.

The works must however be to adapt establishments to health restrictions or to improve energy efficiency, and not to increase the number of places for guests.

The new law stems from a decree the Balearic administration approved back in May, which parliament validated in June. At the time it was agreed to treat the proposal as a bill to allow for the different political groups to present amendments.

The parties put forward 419 amendments in all. Of these, three were adopted at this week’s plenary session, and were in addition to the 84 amendments approved in talks and commission in the final stages of the bill’s passage.

The administration led by Balearic president Francina Armengol says the legislation is all about reducing the number of administrative processes, speeding up administrations’ activities, and allowing citizens, businesses and professionals to access economic activity more quickly and efficiently.

The regional administration estimates the new law will have a €3,500 million impact on the islands’ economy and will activate 31,000 jobs places.

