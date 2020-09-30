Haunting ritualistic scenes were discovered in North Carolina on Sunday night as a man with a machete left satanic messages on a local sorority house.

-- Advertisement --



THE disturbing incident occurred when officers responded to call reporting a man in distress, who was armed with a machete!

The man, walking around an area of Greenville on Sunday 27, had apparently injured himself and was using his own blood to write messages on vehicles and a sorority house at East Carolina University.

Officers managed to disarm the machete madman after calming him down and he proceeded to go for medical treatment.

Capt. Chris Sutton of the ECU police told WITN-TV: “I think it was just cuts, lacerations.”

He continue: “Nothing severed but enough to transfer blood onto a couple different surfaces where the individual wrote different messages believed to be satanic in nature and some of the verbiage from some of the things he was saying was also believed to be sadistic in nature.”

No people in the area were harmed by the man who was identified as 25-year-old, Patrick Canter.

Last night we responded to a man in distress armed with a machete. He injured himself + was using blood to write messages on vehicles + a nearby residence. Officers deescalated the situation, disarmed him + sought treatment for him. The people in the residence were unharmed. pic.twitter.com/5z4LRXftBk — ECU Police (@ECUPolice) September 28, 2020

Grant Miller, a student at ECU, lives near the sorority house and told WITN-TV he saw “a couple of upside-down crosses.”

“It said ‘Hail Satan’ like written in blood, which is strange,” he said.

Thank you for reading this article “Machete man left satanic messages on sorority house”.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News that doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s Local Spanish News or International Entertainment News, we’ve got you covered!